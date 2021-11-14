Click to share this via email

Adele is taking a look back on the long list of incredible songs she’s recorded throughout her career.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer revealed her favourite Adele song while sitting down for a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey admits that “Someone Like You”, “Send My Love to Your New Lover” and “River Lea” are among her personal favourites, before asking Adele to share her own best-loved track.

“I’m going to say…out of all of them? Oh my gosh. I’m going to say ‘One and Only.’ That’s my favourite,” replies the Grammy winner.

“It’s just so much fun to sing as well,” she adds.

“One and Only” features on 21, which Adele released back in 2011.

The special “Adele One Night Only” airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m on Global.