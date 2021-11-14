Click to share this via email

***THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT “MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”***

A major character is leaving “Mayor of Kingstown” after just the one episode.

The season 1 premiere saw Mayor Mitch McLusky (Kyle Chandler) being gunned down, leaving his younger brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) as the person who’ll likely take his place.

The new drama for Paramount+ comes from “Yellowstone” creator Tyler Sheridan and Hugh Dillon (a.k.a. star of TV crime drama “Flashpoint” and frontman for Canadian rock band The Headstones).

The series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the McLusky family are power brokers who run the town’s only thriving industry, for-profit incarceration.

“Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” notes the series synopsis.

Other cast members include Aidan Gillen, Dianne Wiest and Kyle Chandler.

“The Mayor of Kingstown” debuts on Sunday, Nov. 14.