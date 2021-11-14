Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran kicked off the 2021 MTV EMAs on Sunday night.

The superstar took to the stage to open the show with a lively performance of “Overpass Graffiti”, which features on his new studio album, =.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Shares Why He Still Doesn’t Feel Accepted By The Pop Genre

Sheeran wore a brightly coloured suit for the starry ceremony at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

The British singer picked up the award for Best Artist as well as Best Song thanks to his no. 1 track “Bad Habits”

One Republic and Imagine Dragons were among the other acts who performed during the event, which was hosted by Saweetie.