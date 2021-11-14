Click to share this via email

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard coupled up for an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, Nov. 15.

During their chat, Shepard revealed how he’s moved on from his crush on Brad Pitt to a new celebrity bromance with Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

“We’ve really been building this thing that’s only us seeing the world together really,” said the actor as photographs of the pair travelling together flashed onscreen.

“They’re so cute, I fully support this,” said Bell.

The actress also revealed her own famous crushes while playing the “5 Second Rule.”