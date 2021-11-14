Adele has someone very special in the audience at tonight’s concert special.

Among the star-studded crowd is the singer’s 9-year-old son Angelo.

Adele took to Twitter on Saturday to look back on the special moment, which took place when the concert was recorded in Los Angeles last month.

“It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life,” she wrote.

The singer’s two-hour special features performances and an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Adele One Night Only” airs on Nov. 14 at 8:30pm ET/8pm PT on Global and CBS.

 