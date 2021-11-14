Click to share this via email

Adele has someone very special in the audience at tonight’s concert special.

Among the star-studded crowd is the singer’s 9-year-old son Angelo.

"It's the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight baby…" 🥺#ADELE's special shoutout to her son has left us officially deceased. #MomGoalz pic.twitter.com/QzSVzOozP4 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Adele took to Twitter on Saturday to look back on the special moment, which took place when the concert was recorded in Los Angeles last month.

It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!! I hope you like it, tune in tonight at 8:30pmET / 8pm PT on CBS x — Adele (@Adele) November 14, 2021

“It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life,” she wrote.

The singer’s two-hour special features performances and an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Adele One Night Only” airs on Nov. 14 at 8:30pm ET/8pm PT on Global and CBS.