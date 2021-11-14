Click to share this via email

During Adele’s “One Night Only” special, many of us were begging Adele to go easy on us as she sang her iconic hits, including her most recent single “Easy On Me”.

Go easy on us, #ADELE is singing "Easy On Me" for the first time to a LIVE audience and we are not ok. Anyone else sobbing? pic.twitter.com/uZfkDOTXpk — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

The British singer was accompanied by a star-studded audience of her closest celebrity friends and a few new faces.

Chills. Everywhere. This performance…iconic. Welcome back to the stage #ADELE, we've missed you. pic.twitter.com/KIuy9GDtcE — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Some of the celebrity audience members included Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, James Corden, Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gordon Ramsay and Donald Glover.

Melissa McCarthy also watched Adele perform like the proud stage mom she is.

Can we all just agree that @melissamccarthy's reaction to #ADELE taking the stage is the most precious thing EVER? pic.twitter.com/N6uDvCKV5g — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Adele shared an adorable exchange with Lizzo when she complimented her outfit.

Fingers crossed that this means there’s a future Adele x Lizzo collaboration in the works.

Adele’s new album 30 to drops on Nov. 19.