During Adele’s “One Night Only” special, many of us were begging Adele to go easy on us as she sang her iconic hits, including her most recent single “Easy On Me”.

The British singer was accompanied by a star-studded audience of her closest celebrity friends and a few new faces.

Some of the celebrity audience members included Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, James Corden, Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gordon Ramsay and Donald Glover.

Melissa McCarthy also watched Adele perform like the proud stage mom she is.

Adele shared an adorable exchange with Lizzo when she complimented her outfit.

Fingers crossed that this means there’s a future Adele x Lizzo collaboration in the works.

 

Adele’s new album 30 to drops on Nov. 19.