Halle Berry is causing some controversy among the hip hop community thanks to her comments about Cardi B.

During a premiere for her new film “Bruised”, Berry dubbed the superstar rapper the “Queen of Hip Hop”.

"I reached out to Cardi b because she's the Queen of Hip hop"🤭🤭👑 iktr Halle berry pic.twitter.com/ZI77KjSeps — kulture's Richard Mille (@Cardi_theGoat) November 14, 2021

Cardi and Berry curated the soundtrack for the flick together.

Many of Nicki Minaj’s fans took issue with the statement, and Winnie Harlow appeared to weigh in on the conversation while appearing at MTV’s 2021 Europe Music Awards on Sunday night.

While presenting the Best Hip-Hop award to Minaj, the supermodel called the artist “the one and only Queen of Hip Hop”.