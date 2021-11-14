Imagine meeting the love of your life, being together for seven years, and then having a surprise proposal that included an intimate performance with none other than Adele.

Not sure who's more nervous for the surprise proposal, the guy doing it or #Adele. Anyone else want #ADELE’s help with your proposal? pic.twitter.com/NykLD8uCin — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Well, that’s just what happened during Adele’s “One Night Only” special. Adele helped a man named Quinton surprise his girlfriend of seven years, Ashley.

A very excited Adele was quite nervous herself for the moment as the lights went dark and Quinton brought Ashley on stage, completely blindfolded with headphones on, unaware of what was about to happen.

Oh, your proposal sounds nice…But let me tell you about the time my husband proposed to me at #ADELE One Night Only in front of the biggest stars in the world. No biggie. 💍 pic.twitter.com/bkOGYelIk1 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

After a heartwarming and magical exchange between the two, Ashley said yes to the proposal which had the crowd cheering, leaving Adele to reveal herself to a very shocked couple.

The British star said, “Thank God you said yes because I wasn’t sure who I was going to have to sing this song to. … This is for you two.”

She celebrated the newly engaged couple with her powerful song “Make You Feel My Love”.