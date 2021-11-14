Click to share this via email

Adele is opening up about her weight loss journey over the last several years.

The singer looked back on her decision to become healthier while sitting down with Oprah Winfrey as part of “Adele: One Night Only”.

“Once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out a lot … to keep me sort of centred,” she recalled.

After her divorce, the Grammy winner began experiencing panic attacks that “paralyzed” her completely.

However, Adele realized that working with her trainer in the gym eliminated the anxiety.

“It became my time,” she continued. “Me having a plan every day … having these sort of pins in my day, helped me keep myself together.”

Adele noted that she “wasn’t bothered about [weight] at all” but her work in the gym “contributed to getting [her] mind right.”