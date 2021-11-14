Kathy Griffin is standing up for a fellow comedian who had a “disturbing” experience during one of his recent shows.

Affion Crockett was performing in a comedy club when a woman decided to storm the stage after being offended by his jokes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Crockett called out the “Karen”, who he said stormed the stage “like the Capitol”.

“When I perform, I SAID WHAT I SAID. If you don’t like it, don’t come,” he wrote.

Griffin took to Twitter on Sunday to blast the heckler while re-sharing the video.

This is why I’m not going back on tour yet. I cannot tell you how disturbing this is. I am fortunate enough to play theaters, as opposed comedy clubs, but believe me, this is not how even a “normal heckler” behaves. Walking up on stage? I don’t think so.

She is zombie like. https://t.co/CxZFKCe1RW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 14, 2021

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin Shares Health Update Amid Breathing And Vocal Cord Issues

“This is why I’m not going back on tour yet,” she wrote. “I cannot tell you how disturbing this is. I am fortunate enough to play theaters, as opposed comedy clubs, but believe me, this is not how even a “normal heckler” behaves.”