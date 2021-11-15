Mel Gibson is set to direct and star in “Lethal Weapon 5”.

While speaking at an Experience With… event in London, U.K., the actor confirmed he’ll be taking over after director Richard Donner passed away on July 5.

Gibson shared, according to the Independent: “The man who directed all the ‘Lethal’ films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy.

“He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up.’

“But he did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything.

“He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one,” the star went on.

Insiders also said Gibson would be reprising his role as Martin Riggs in the upcoming film, the Sun reported.

A source said: “As well as stepping up to direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Mel is going to be starring in it.

“Fans of Riggs will be pleased to see him back on screen – older but not necessarily wiser.

“It is hoped Danny Glover will come back too and reprise his role of Roger Murtaugh.”

It’s thought work on the film will start in 2022, 23 years after the last flick was released.

The original “Lethal Weapon” premiered in 1987.