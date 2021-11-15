Adele addressed the negative response to her weight loss in her tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey mentioned on the “Adele: One Night Only” special, which aired Sunday on Global, how lots of people had been talking about the singer’s weight. She’s lost around 100 lbs after cutting back on drinking and working out a lot more.

Adele said of the reaction to her weight loss, “I’m not shocked or even phased by it — my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m hot or I’m not.

“I never looked up to anyone because of their body… I was body positive then and I’m body positive now.”

“It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

Adele also revealed that she actually started working out to help deal with her anxiety following her divorce.

“It became my time,” she told Winfrey. “Me having a plan every day… having these sort of pins in my day, helped me keep myself together.”

Adele noted that she “wasn’t bothered about [weight] at all” but her work in the gym “contributed to getting [her] mind right.”

