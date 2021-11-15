Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens up about the challenges of motherhood in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, Porter.

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her second baby with fiancé and partner of nearly 13 years Jason Statham, says of giving birth to their son Jack in 2017: “For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were… I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me.

“I’d had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having [something] that really anchored me to home life,” she shares.

Huntington-Whiteley, who recently launched her own beauty brand Rose Inc, continues: “If you’re someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit.

“I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now, in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

The model gushes of Statham, “We’re definitely both ambitious and excited for life… Jay is my greatest protector.

“I hope he would say the same for me with him… He has been a great mentor for me with work and navigating the industries. He’s renowned for being a tough businessman.

“As someone who’s probably a little bit softer by nature myself, he’s given me a lot of support to make those tough decisions… And he’s really given me the wings to fly in that sense.”

