The Crawley family are taking a vacation.

On Monday, a teaser debuted for the upcoming sequel “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, the continuation of the hit British TV series.

The teaser opens with the dowager countess, played by returning star Maggie Smith, revealing to her family, “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man… And now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the South of France.”

Prompted by the revelation, members of the family take a trip to the villa in what the teaser dubs, “the grandest escape of the year.”

The film features the return of stars Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and more, along with new cast members Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Conspicuously absent, though, is Matthew Goode, who played Lady Mary’s husband Henry Talbot.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” opens in theatres March 18, 2022.