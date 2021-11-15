John Lithgow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnston, and Wayne Knight are seen at the "3rd Rock From the Sun" reunion during Vulture Festival 2021.

“3rd Rock From the Sun” fans were treated to a surprise reunion over the weekend.

John Lithgow (who played Dr. Dick Solomon), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Tommy Solomon), Kristen Johnston (Sally Solomon) and French Stewart (Harry Solomon) sat down for a panel discussion about their favourite moments from the show during their Vulture Festival appearance.

The reunion, held in honour of the show’s 25th anniversary, then saw Wayne Knight (Officer Don) pop up at the back of the room, much to the audience’s delight.

(L-R) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight, and French Stewart are seen backstage at the “3rd Rock From the Sun” reunion during Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vulture)

READ MORE: Kristen Johnston Opens Up About Her ‘Very, Very Abusive Relationship’ With Drugs After ‘3rd Rock From The Sun’ Ended

Jane Curtin (Dr. Mary Albright) then joined the group via Zoom, with writer Will Forte also sharing a special video greeting.

Plus, Stewart even brought along his character’s iconic furry coat.

(L-R) Kathryn VanArendonk, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Lithgow, French Stewart, Kristen Johnston, and Wayne Knight speak at the “3rd Rock From the Sun” reunion during Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture)

After talking about some of the key moments in the beloved show, the cast were also asked what the Solomons would be like nowadays if the show were to be rebooted.

READ MORE: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says It Would ‘Be A Blast’ To Reunite With His ‘3rd Rock From The Sun’ Co-Stars

“Society’s gotten too bizarre,” Knight insisted. “You couldn’t satirize it today.”

“3rd Rock From the Sun” ran from 1996 to 2001 and saw “a group of aliens sent to Earth disguised as a human family to experience and report life on the third planet from the sun.”