No, Jennifer Aniston is not the actress Taylor Swift was talking about.

Last week, upon the release of Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), fans finally got to hear the original 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well”.

Among the new lyrics is the line: “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you.”

That, of course, prompted fans to speculate and piece together clues leading to the actress’s identity.

Given the timing of Swift’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2011, which is the subject of the song, some speculated that the singer might have been referring to Aniston, whom Swift bumped into soon after at the People’s Choice Awards.

In an Instagram post, E! News shared the theory, but it was quickly debunked by Aniston’s friend, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, who commented on the post.

“NOT TRUE PEOPLE!!! YOU HAVE THE WRONG ACTRESS 😘,” Meyer wrote.

So it seems fans will have to continue their search for answers to the mystery in Swift’s song.