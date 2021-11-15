Amazon Prime is giving fans an exciting first look at season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with the release of two photos on Twitter Sunday.
The first photo shows a dispirited Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan, surrounded by colourful props in what looks like the backstage area. Midge was fired in the cliffhanger ending of season 3 as she was about to go on a worldwide tour.
The second photo features Midge’s parents Rose and Abe, played by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub respectively, watching TV as they enjoy their dinners with a glass of wine. They’re dressed in period-appropriate retro clothing with Rose in a fun two-tone colour shirt.
Hinkle told Vulture, “Don’t you love that shirt? It was really funny. I remember having the TV dinner and thinking, This is so much better than a real dinner.”
No official release date has been announced for season 4 yet, though filming wrapped in June of this year.