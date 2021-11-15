Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kristen Stewart has a spooky new TV show in the works.

While speaking with The New Yorker, the actress revealed she’s developing a “gay ghost-hunting reality show.”

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart To Be Honoured At Palm Springs International Film Festival For Her Role In ‘Spencer’

Stewart described the project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space,” while also revealing how the show will feature “elevated aesthetics” because “gay people love pretty things.”

“We are aiming for a richness,” added the “Spencer” star.

Stewart recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Looks Back On Her ‘Twilight’ Audition With Robert Pattinson: ‘We Were Young And Stupid’

The 31-year-old star chatted to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”, with the host congratulating her on getting engaged.

Stewart thanked him, before adding: “Also, knocked it out of the park. No, I scored.”