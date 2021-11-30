There are 25 days left to get yourself into the holiday spirit and no matter what it is you celebrate we’ve got you covered with the latest festive tunes from all your favourite stars to get your jingle on.

1. Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande – “Santa, Can’t You Heart Me”, plus When Christmas Comes Around (ALBUM)

Who said it’s too early to get into the holiday spirit?! The “Voice” coach previously announced her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, which features a lot of beloved and new holiday jingles, including a feature with her co-star Ariana Grande on the upbeat jingle “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”, as well as her break-up holiday single “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)“. The new album complements her previous holiday album Wrapped In Red.

2. Mariah Carey ft Khalid, Kirk Franklin – “Fall In Love At Christmas”

The Christmas season doesn’t start till the Queen of Christmas gifts us with a new Christmas pop. Mariah Carey has teamed up with both Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the festive RnB-inspired ballet “Fall In Love At Christmas”. No one does Christmas like Mariah Carey, and this song is no exception! Each singer brings their own Christmas cheer to this romantic track, but we can’t deny that Mariah shines through as she always does. Whether you’re in love or single, “Fall In Love At Christmas” will leave you feeling merry to the point you’ll be saying “All I Want For Christmas Is You”!

3. Michael Buble – “Let It Snow! [10th Anniversary]”

We can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Michael Buble became the king of Christmas! To celebrate the occasion, Michael dropped a super deluxe limited edition box set of his Christmas album. The 2021 box set includes a 7-track bonus CD with songs Michael has personally chosen himself, as well as two newly recorded songs, the original track “The Christmas Sweater” and the new studio version (and music video) for “Let It Snow!”

4. John Legend – “You Deserve It All”

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande aren’t the only The Voice coaches to drop a holiday track this year. John Legend releases his new holiday single titled “You Deserve It All”. Legend co-wrote the song with Meghan Trainor (who he previously collaborated on their 2016 smash hit “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”). John’s message rings loud and clear, we truly “Deserve It All” this holiday season!

5. Elton John & Ed Sheeran – “Merry Christmas”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are releasing a new festive track on Friday, Dec. 3. They’ve been teasing their new song, titled “Merry Christmas”, with John having convinced Sheeran to collaborate on the brand new Christmas tune. This will be the second holiday song John has released, after debuting “Step Into Christmas” in 1973.

6. Meghan Trainor – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, plus A Very Trainor Christmas Deluxe (ALBUM)

A year after the release of her A Very Trainor Christmas album, Meghan Trainor surprises fans with the deluxe edition which includes her rendition of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”. The pop-star (and new mother) deluxe album also includes her take on “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and the original Christmas song “Christmas Coupon”.

7. ABBA – “Little Things”

ABBA released their first official Christmas single titled “Little Things” which will appear on the Swedish icons’ new album Voyage. With lyrics such as “Little things, Like your sleepy smile, As the brand new day is dawning, It’s a lovely Christmas morning.” as well as, “joy Santa brings“, “stockings full of nice little things” and “tiny elves with wings“, ABBA is gifting the world a new holiday jingle, and we’re sure it’s going to be a song that gets replayed every December.

8. Leona Lewis ft. Ne-Yo – “Kiss Me It’s Christmas”

Leona Lewis is teaming up with Ne-Yo for an all-new original Christmas song “Kiss Me It’s Christmas”. The music video shows the two enjoying a nice romantic holiday together surrounded by love and festivities. With previous Leona’s very successful Christmas song “One More Sleep”, “Kiss Me It’s Christmas” adds a new layer to the holidays with a friendly reminder that the best gifts of all can’t be bought.

9. Brett Young & Friends – “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” plus Sing The Christmas Classics (ALBUM)

Who doesn’t love a good old-school Christmas album? Country superstar Brett Young has enlisted an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham for this holiday album. With classics such as “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” we can almost hear Santa and his sleigh bells on our rooftop. This festive collection of songs is out now!

10. Taylor Swift – “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Okay, so this might not exactly be a holiday song, but it’s about winter – and for Taylor Swift, we’ll make the exception. “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is an unreleased track from her RED era, so fans are luckily hearing it for the first time now thanks to Taylor rerecording all her previous albums with songs from the vault included! “Forever Winter” is incredibly catchy and feels like a nice warm summer hug on a chilly winter day, which makes it festive enough to make this list!

11. Tim & The Glory Boys – “Last Christmas”

The holidays were made for covers and Canadian Country band Tim & The Glory Boys knew the vibe! The group released their version of WHAM!’s “Last Christmas”. Known for their use of bluegrass production, Tim & The Glory Boys take on this holiday classic showcase their incredible vocals and their ability to add that lovely bluegrass twang to any song (who would have guessed a banjo would work so well on a Christmas song?!)

12. Andrew Hyatt – “Santa Is A Good Ole Boy”

2021 CCMA Rising Star Award nominee Andrew Hyatt kicked off the holiday season with his new track “Santa Is A Good Ole Boy”. Hyatt described the song as “a fun take on imagining Santa cutting loose. I wanted to release something fresh and new into the Christmas music rotation and changing up the way we think about Santa seemed like a great way to do that!” ET Canada named Andrew Hyatt as an “Artist To Watch” and we still hold up to that statement!

13. Elle King – “Please Come Home For Christmas”

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Elle King is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of her take on the Christmas jingle “Please Come Home For Christmas”. Elle’s vocals give the song some fresh life with her bluesy tone and breathy notes, this song will get you in the mood for hot chocolate by the fireplace while you sit in your feels this holiday.

14. Tyler Shaw – “O Holy Night ft. The Tenors”, plus A Tyler Shaw Christmas (ALBUM)

Canadian pop-star, Tyler Shaw, drops his holiday album, A Tyler Shaw Christmas which includes songs such as “December”, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, “Christmas In Your Eyes”, and “Auld Lang Syne”. He also teamed up with the vocally talented group The Tenors for a breathtaking version of “O Holy Night”. If you’re looking to make your holiday season feel extra Canadian, this collab certainly would be the way to go!

15. Arkells – “The Last Christmas (We Ever Spend Apart)”

The Arkells released their new holiday track “The Last Christmas (We Ever Spend Apart)”, which is a follow up to their previous festive holiday song “Pub Crawl”. Frontman, Max Kerman explained that reasoning behind the song “Up until recently, we had little interest in Christmas songs, let alone writing them, but after the pandemic and the social isolation that came with it, we think about the holidays in a different and more significant way.” He added that “We couldn’t shake the feeling of how we miss the mundane and sometimes arduous activities that happen when you go home for the holidays. So many of us couldn’t see our folks or extended family because of lockdown, and we wanted to write a song about never taking those little moments for granted.”

16. Tim McGraw – “Christmas All Over The World”

Tim McGraw joined in on all the holiday fun by dropping a 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World”. McGraw isn’t a stranger to holiday jingles, as he previously dropped the 2020 holiday hot “It Wasn’t His Child”, giving you a double dose of Tim McGraw Christmas magic to add to your music playlist this holiday season.

17. Rylan James & Ralph – “A Christmas To Remember”

Ryland James teams up with Ralph to cover Dolly Parton and Kenny Roger’s holiday song “A Christmas To Remember”. Their vocals perfectly complement one another and offer a dash of that holiday magic that everyone craves once December hits. So may this “A Christmas To Remember” and add Ryland and Ralph’s cover of this song to your Christmas playlist.

18. JoJo Mason – “Snow Place Like Home”

It’s a country Christmas thanks to multiple CCMA award-nominated country artist, JoJo Mason. Mason is no stranger to a Vancouver styled Christmas considering it’s his hometown, which makes “Snow Place Like Home” a great holiday track after a day out on the ski slopes. He also dropped his third album, Sky Full Of Stars earlier this year, which just makes Mason the gift that just keeps on giving this holiday season.

19. Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber, Poo Bear – “lonely christmas”, plus A Different Christmas (EP)

Grammy-nominated artist, Bryson Tiller, has collabed with artists such as DJ Khaled and Rihanna, and now he’s dropped his EP, A Different Christmas, which features the likes of Justin Bieber and Poo Bear on the R&B holiday track “lonely christmas”. The EP includes seven-holiday jingles to get you into the spirit, especially if you’re looking for that holiday magic infused with distinctive R&B vocals.

20. Mykell Messiah – “On This Christmas”

Toronto R&B artist Mykell Messiah gifts us “On This Christmas” as an early holiday treat to get us in the holiday spirit. Messiah blends the classic sound of sleigh bells and infuses them with elements of Smooth Funk and R&B/Soul. The song lyrically offers a sense of passion and Christmas romance, as he sings “tis the season to fall in love” and we couldn’t agree more.

21. Morgan Wade “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Morgan Wade drops not one, but two-holiday songs! She delivers on both “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Back in Town”. These reimaginings of these classic songs give them all those indie-folk vibes that Wade does so well. If this song doesn’t make you want to turn on the fireplace and grab a cup of hot coco, nothing will!

22. Tenille Townes – Christmas Cards

Tis the season for Christmas Cards! But seriously, if you’re writing Christmas Cards you should consider putting on Tenille Townes “Christmas Cards”. The country singer beautiful puts how “our best cursive from the heart, it’s kinda funny how forever turns into Christmas cards” and it makes us feel all the feels!

23. Paul Anka – “You And I Together (No Gift Could Be Better)”

Paul Anka has released an anniversary edition of his Christmas album, Songs of December. In addition to the original tracks, Songs of December (Anniversary Edition) features two additional songs including the brand new “You and I Together (No Gift Could Be Better),” which Anka recorded alongside MAGIC! frontman Nasri, as well as “Winter Wonderland” recorded with Latin superstar Emmanuel.

24. Taylor Swift – “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)”

On top of rereleasing Red (Taylor’s Version) this year, Taylor Swift has been busy giving fans as much music as possible. The singer has revisited her holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm” and reimagined it for Amazon Music calling upon an orchestra to take the pop holiday track and gives it a more “laidback Christmas feel” as Swift puts it. “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” is an Amazon Original and can find exclusively on Amazon Music.

25. Mitchell Tenpenny – “I Hope It Snows”

Mitchell Tenpenny premiered a new music video Tuesday, Nov. 30 for “I Hope It Snows”, featuring his fiancée Meghan Patrick, from his new Christmas album Naughty List. The couple got engaged a week before they released the new festive music video for their new track they co-wrote with Jeff Cibulka, ahead of American Thanksgiving in Nashville. The song is about spending the holidays “up north” with Patrick’s family in Canada hoping for a white Christmas. The video was filmed in a cabin in Nashville and directed by Jay Curtis Miller. Patrick and Tenpenny released a music video for “Neon Christmas” together in 2020.