A new “Barney the Dinosaur” docuseries is set to take a look back on the rise and fall of the iconic ’90s TV show.

The three-part series, which hits Peacock in 2022, will examine “the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world.”

A statement from Peacock continues, “Using exclusive interviews and archival footage, the three-part documentary will offer first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.”

“Barney & Friends” was on screens from 1992 to 2010.

The show centred on a purple T-Rex who taught children through song and dance.