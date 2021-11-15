Click to share this via email

The Fraggles are back for new adventures.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”, a reboot of the classic kids series from The Jim Henson Company.

The new series reunites Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt for brand new songs and adventures.

“Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world,” the official description reads.

The new series arrives on the heels of the celebrated “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” short films, which debuted on Apple TV+ last year.

Originally debuting in 1983, and produced in Toronto, Ont., “Fraggle Rock” aired five seasons, becoming a children’s TV classic.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” premieres Jan. 21, 2022.