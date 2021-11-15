Harry Styles discusses his role in “Eternals”, his time in One Direction and more in a new interview with Dazed.

The singer, who is launching a brand new makeup line called “Pleasing”, is asked about playing Eros, Thanos’ brother, in “Eternals”.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” he says. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé [Zhao].”

Styles goes on to talk about his time in One Direction, with him being just 16 when the band shot to fame on the U.K. version of “The X Factor”.

The musician explains, “I just kind of finished school and didn’t really know what it was that was happening.

“Everything was really new and exciting and I didn’t know how long everything was gonna last. It kind of became like, ‘Woah, how long can we keep this going?’ because I really didn’t expect any of this to happen.”

Styles goes on, “There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band.

“Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music any more, go away’ doesn’t scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things.”

The publication mentions that Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line went double platinum in the U.S. and won him Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards, with Rolling Stone ranking it among its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

He shares of finally having time to reflect on it all, “I think things are hitting me for the first time. It really is the first opportunity where I felt like I had time to take it in since leaving home, to be honest.

“So, going forward, I’m just going to take things in as they’re happening – how nice some of those things are, how not nice some of those things are – and observe them. When we get back to some semblance of normality, I will check in with parts of myself and make sure I don’t lose myself again and get pulled back in.”

Styles says of starting a new chapter in many ways, “I have unlocked an ability to be myself completely, unapologetically.

“I started only listening to classical music because it felt like it gave me a blank canvas to work from. So I wasn’t hearing things I would then be referencing. I think that so much creativity comes from my boredom and giving myself the chance not to be distracted by things. I’m the most human I’ve felt in a long time, for sure.”

Styles, who is starring in the upcoming movies “My Policeman” and “Don’t Worry Darling”, goes on to say of his acting career: “I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone.

“I’m coming from music where I don’t think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I’m the new guy. I haven’t been (an actor) for a long time and that’s really cool, I feel like I’ve learned so much and life is about learning.”

He continues, “I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that.’ And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else’s lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways.”