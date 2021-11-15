Take a look inside Drake’s luxurious Bridle Path mansion in this new virtual tour.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Take Care album, Drake is launching virtual tours that take visitors through every room of his 50,000-square-foot home.

The tour starts outside the mansion where fans can get a good look at its exterior, as well as at the luxury cars lined up. It then enters the mansion and travels through the house from top to bottom, taking visitors from the studio to the bedrooms.

Eager fans can see how the 6ix god lives in a mix of a tourism and marketing experience. Every room also features a bevy of Drake-related merch, which is available for purchase.

Interested fans can check out the tour at drakerelated.com.