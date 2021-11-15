People are not impressed with Elon Musk’s latest social media feud.

Over the weekend, the Tesla founder responded glibly to a tweet by Bernie Sanders, in which the U.S. senator relayed his consistent message that the wealthy pay more in taxes.

Mocking Sanders’ position on the issue, Musk tweeted out, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” adding in another tweet a reference to his offer to sell stock in order to pay taxes on the income from the sale.

 

Musk’s tweet was not appreciated by many on Twitter, though, including Jason Isbell, who chided the billionaire for the shot at Sanders.

Others also took Musk to task over the tweet.

Sanders has not yet responded to Musk.