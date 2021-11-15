Click to share this via email

People are not impressed with Elon Musk’s latest social media feud.

Over the weekend, the Tesla founder responded glibly to a tweet by Bernie Sanders, in which the U.S. senator relayed his consistent message that the wealthy pay more in taxes.

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

Mocking Sanders’ position on the issue, Musk tweeted out, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” adding in another tweet a reference to his offer to sell stock in order to pay taxes on the income from the sale.

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Musk’s tweet was not appreciated by many on Twitter, though, including Jason Isbell, who chided the billionaire for the shot at Sanders.

everyone who ever says they love you will have ulterior motives https://t.co/wMDcDuIWML — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 15, 2021

Others also took Musk to task over the tweet.

Bernie: rich people should pay their fair share Elon: you’re old Crypto guy: You are brilliant sir. You dropped this 👑 https://t.co/D9AGhJzBXD — pj evans (@pjayevans) November 14, 2021

Anyone who follows me knows that I am not a Bernie Sanders fan. However, I have mentioned in the past my respect for @elonmusk and the things he has done. However, this tweet from Elon is disgusting. Elon, you just guaranteed that I will never be a customer for a Tesla. https://t.co/sM0sjb4mrH — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 14, 2021

One of the most vile tweets in the history of this bird site. https://t.co/ZwIUOLvMVr — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 14, 2021

A bored and high oligarch is tweeting insults at two US Senators. America is a spectacle. https://t.co/CCseNfXBai — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 15, 2021

imagine saying this and thinking you’re the good guy https://t.co/fXYurQn4Nr — Jeshri D (@Jgeshri) November 15, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, the robber barons of the second gilded age are getting bolder by the day. The son of Mr. Apartheid emerald mine himself is getting more crude by the day. https://t.co/umXPKAqRce — Ash Kalra 🌱 (@Ash_Kalra) November 15, 2021

Sanders has not yet responded to Musk.