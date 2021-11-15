Click to share this via email

Leona Lewis and Ne-Yo’s romantic, new holiday track is sure to get you in the mood for the festive season.

In the video for “Kiss Me It’s Christmas” the artists enjoy a love-fuelled festive season at home.

The track was co-written by Richard “Biff” Stannard, best known for his work with the Spice Girls.

“Kiss Me It’s Christmas” will feature on Leona’s upcoming album Christmas, With Love Always, a special repack of 2013’s Christmas, With Love, which featured the smash hit single “One More Sleep”.

