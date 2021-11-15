Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is continuing to do her bit to help victims of domestic abuse.

The royal penned a powerful letter for the latest issue of WI Life, sent to members of the Women’s Institute, highlighting the “horrifying statistics.”

Camilla’s lengthy piece included, “Two women are killed every week by a current or former partner in England and Wales. This tragic statistic has not altered in several decades. Thousands of lives have been lost.”

She began her letter by pointing out that “charity starts at home, so does domestic abuse,” before giving some examples of the women and charities that she has encountered over the years.

Insisting abuse “affects people from all backgrounds, ethnicities and ages,” Camilla wrote, “As our knowledge of different types of abuse increases, so must our efforts to raise awareness to empower victims to recognize the signs and to seek help.”

She also mentioned that it is the 50th anniversary since the first Refuge opened in the U.K.

Camilla is a dual member of the WI in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and Llandovery, Wales.

The WI website states that the charity “is a unique organization shaped by its members. In 1915, we set out to give women a voice and to be a force for good in the community. Since then, our members and our ambitions alike have grown tremendously.

“Today, we are the largest women’s organization in the U.K. and we pride ourselves on being a trusted place for all women of all generations, to share experiences and learn from each other.”