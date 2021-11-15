Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is letting everyone know how it feels to finally be free after a judge terminated her conservatorship over the weekend.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to reveal how she celebrated the momentous occasion.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time,” she began.

“Actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months,” continued the “Toxic” singer, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

Spears also thanked lawyer Mathew Rosengart for turning her life around.

“I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much,” she added.

The mom of two ended her post by talking about Hailey Bieber, who recently recreated some of Spears’ most iconic looks for Halloween.

“I think I won brownie points with my kids,” said Spears of Bieber’s costumes. “But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ????”

Bieber later shared love for Spears in comments beneath then post.