Steve Burns is delighting millennials with his first ever TikTok video.

The TV star, better known as Steve from “Blue’s Clues”, posted a hilarious clip to the app on Sunday.

READ MORE: Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Surprises An Emotional Stephen Colbert With A Hug On ‘The Late Show’

“Hi out there, it’s me, Steve. I don’t know how to use TikTok at all,” admitted Burns. “I kind of don’t even know what it is. If you could tell me just like in the comments or something. Thank you.”

The video has already amassed more than 2 million views and over 600k likes.

READ MORE: ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Finally Addresses His Exit From The Show In 2002

Burns appeared in a clip for Nick Jr. while celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues” back in September.

Wearing his signature green striped shirt, he began, “One day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving’… and we didn’t see each other for a really long time? Can we just talk about that?”

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

While Burns agreed his departure was “kind of abrupt,” he revealed his character went off to college while he focused on a music career.

“Now I am literally doing many of the things that I wanted to do,” he said. “I really couldn’t have done all that without your help.”

Adding, “I never forgot you. Ever.”

“Blue’s Clues” debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 8, 1996. After Burns’ departure in 2002, Donovan Patton took over as host “Joe” then Joshua Dela Cruz landed the gig when the show rebooted as “Blue’s Clues And You”.