Hilary Duff is getting in on her own viral TikTok trend.

A new dance trend based on “With Love” from Duff’s album Dignity is making the rounds on TikTok. People are recreating the choreography and dancing with each other in stitched videos.

The actual singer of the song is dancing along too as Duff posted her own rendition to the social media platform on Monday.

The video features Duff in casual clothing performing a “duet” with TikTok star Devin Santiago, accompanied by a clip of a younger Duff performing the track.

The caption reads: “HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!”

TikTok is home to many viral trends and has given a second life to nostalgic movies and songs. Stars like Drew Barrymore have recreated scenes from their old movies or joined in on song trends like Reba McEntire.