Don Amero saddles up in the brand new music video for his latest single “My Poor Mama”.

Premiering the visuals exclusively with ET Canada, the western-themed clip features Amero and his brother James, and even includes a special cameo from their mom Jeannie.

“Getting the chance to work alongside my Mom (Jeannie) and brother (James) for this video was so much fun,” shares the singer. “When this song came to me I thought, I was such an angel (or so I believed), but my bro really put my Mama through the ringer! I asked if James would be part of it and told him why. He loved the idea. He’s come a long way from those trouble making days haha.”

The music video sees Amero going full cowboy as he hops on a horse and rides through the forest, where he then goes on a quest with his brother to steal gold from a local bank. The duo successfully escapes in an old-school Pontiac convertible with the gold and they surprise their mom with a brand new mansion, to which she asks: “How did you afford this?”

Speaking about the vision for the video, Amero tells ET Canada, “we wanted to take a chance at doing something untraditional; this is more of a mini-movie than a music video.”

He adds: “The cast and crew did an incredible job of bringing the Wild West feel with a modern twist to life. I like to think I can play a decent cowboy, but my brother James nailed it without even trying, and don’t even get me started on the sheriff, Quinton Blair. He’s the real deal!”

Amero also shared an adorable photo with his young son from the video shoot, where they wore coordinating cowboy-inspired ensembles.

“I’m lucky I get to be his dad,” gushed the singer in the caption. “This kid loves working in front of the camera and behind the scenes.”

Speaking about the heartwarming inspiration behind the track, Amero says, “This song is an ode to the Moms who give their all for their children; I love the tongue-in-cheek nature of it. Given the chance, I like to think most of us would buy the Mama’s in our lives a house and all the luxuries they deserve for everything they do.”

The track is featured on Amero’s latest EP Nothing Is Meaningless, which also includes his previously released “You Can’t Always Be 21”.

Watch the new music video for “My Poor Mama” above.