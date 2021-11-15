George Clooney is opening up about his “funny” 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

The “Tender Bar” star talked about Alexander’s silly morning routine while joining on on the latest episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

“Alexander every morning, eight in the morning, bangs on my bedroom door. I go, ‘Who is it?’ And he goes, ‘It is I, Alexander Clooney,’ ” he shared.

“I open up the door, he jumps running in and I laugh out loud. They make me laugh, I laugh every day. They really are funny kids.”

Clooney added, “They have opinions and they’re funny, and they pull pranks on me.”

The 60-year-old actor recently revealed what life in lockdown was like with young twins.

“It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren’t missing out on much out in the world,” he told ET.

“So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”