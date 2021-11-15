Jamie Dornan is coming clean about his time as Christian Grey.

The actor played the titular character in “Fifty Shades of Grey”, a film franchise that earned over $1 billion USD at the box office. While it was immensely popular with fans, it was anything but loved by critics.

“There’s nothing like ‘Fifty Shades’ in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved and despised by every critic,” he revealed in an interview with British GQ.

The 2018 film franchise was based on a trilogy of books which sold over 35 million copies worldwide and is one of the best-selling book series of the decade.

“You know that you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money,” he continued. “But you know that the critics will be just, you know, licking their lips and that’s exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen, so you’re watching that play out and at times that’s f**king difficult.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Dornan says he does not regret the role.

“The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films,” he explained. “Because all of the stuff, like ‘Belfast’, ‘Beyond Private’ or any like well-received more independent stuff I’ve done the last five or six years, they’re only budgeting, they’re only paying for those films to be made off my name because I’m in a franchise that made 1.4 billion dollars. That’s how that works. It’s all part of it, it’s given me so much, so of course I don’t regret it.”