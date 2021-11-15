The newest trailer for “Elvis” dropped on Monday.

Director Baz Luhrmann shared the video on his Twitter as well as a new release date for the musical drama.

The tweet reads: “Elvis Monday⚡ Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022. #Elvis #TCB”



The camera follows the titular singer in low-lit shots as he dramatically approaches the stage with an entourage. Other scenes seem to show him at an amusement park at night.

The biopic stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker and Maggie Gyllenhaal as his mother Gladys Presley. The movie will focus on “the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history.”

“Elvis” was originally slated for a Nov. 5 release, but was delayed to June 3, 2022.