Taylor Swift may be a frequent Billboard-topping artist, but there are some venues where even she can’t get airplay.

In a recent interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, former White House aide Olivia Troye claims that playing the singer’s music was unofficially banned during the Trump administration.

The ex-homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus advisor frequently speaks out about her time under former US President Trump. She recounts that after one particularly heated meeting, she went to her office to vent her frustrations to a Taylor Swift track and was interrupted.

“Are you trying to get fired?” a colleague asked her. Troye was confused until he explained, “I don’t think she’s a fan of Trump’s, and so, if somebody hears that, you should really watch your back. You should be careful on that.”

Swift was a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2019/2020, and spoke out against Trump, once tweeting “We will vote you out in November”.

Troye resigned from the White House in August 2020 and has since become the director of the Republican Accountability Project.

Referring to the odd tactics used to enforce loyalty, she recalls, “This is sort of how this White House was run.”