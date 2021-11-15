Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen just held an “epic” “Squid Game” themed party.

Over the weekend, the Cravings author spared no detail when holding the event based on the hit Netflix show.

“My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death,” she teased.

While Teigen dressed as the red light, green light doll, her husband John Legend wore an animal mask and robe to become a VIP.

Of course, Teigen’s party was much less murderous and included a “dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.”

Other fun details included their staircase being transformed, a giant piggy bank and servers dressed in the brightly coloured jumpsuits and masks.

Some of the celebs to attend were Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson who donned the green player tracksuits.

The winner went home with a flight to Napa Vallery and dinner for two at French Laundry.

With season two confirmed, Teigen and the party planners at Wife of the Party better get ready as series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has promised it will “go beyond” fan expectations.