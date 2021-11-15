In the lead up to “Tiger King 2”, Carole Baskin took part in a Reddit AMA to give fans a chance to get to know the “real” her and promote her own Discovery show “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight”.

As expected, a variety of questions were thrown out there including what happened to her ex-husband Don who has been missing for years.

“Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes. I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons. He wasn’t licensed to fly, yet did all the time,” Baskin responded, explaining that he had to stay off the radar since he wasn’t licensed.

Adding: “Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario.”

Naming the “best thing to come of the show”, Baskin said educating the public on the way cubs and their mothers are treated. the “worst” thing was “that it weaponized every person who believed the false narrative without doing any research to know they were lied to.”

Other random questions included “How many animal print items do you own?” to which she answered, “I lost count somewhere around 1999” and “Do you enjoy true crime?” which Baskin quipped, “I love a good mystery. I just wish the main one in my life had been solved by now.”