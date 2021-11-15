Paging Jake Gyllenhaal, it is time to return the scarf.

After Taylor Swift released a 10 minute version of her song “All Too Well” along with a short video which is reported to be based on her relationship with “The Guilty” actor, many have once again been questioning–where is the scarf that he never returned?

“I walked through the door with you, the air was cold, but something about it felt like home somehow, and I left my scarf there at your sister’s house, and you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now,” Swift sings.

The red scarf even makes an appearance in Monday’s video “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Makes Directorial Debut On Music Video For Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’

But leave it to Dionne Warwick to get Swift her scarf back, tweeting that he should return it and offering to pay the postage.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick wrote. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

Swift has yet to comment on Warwick’s post and Gyllenhaal doesn’t have Twitter.

His sister Maggie Gyllenhaal previously told Andy Cohen, “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Music Was Unofficially Banned At The White House Claims Former Aide

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal’s good friend and Broadway star Andrew Burnap teased that he might have it.

“This is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf.”

He later confirmed that he didn’t actually have it.