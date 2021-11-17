Mr. Feeny is a Swiftie.

William Daniels, who starred as the teacher on “Boy Meets World”, featured in a TikTok video on his granddaughter Grace’s page where he gave a music recommendation.

“Some things get better with age like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny so I’m here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of Red by Taylor Swift,” Daniels said.

Adding, “As you know all too well, Believe in yourself, dream, try, do good.”

Seeing the clip, Swift responded.

“My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we’re huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you!” she wrote.

Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, along with a short video for “All Too Well” and “I Bet You Think About Me” which was a song from the vault.

Good friend Blake Lively made her directorial debut on the music video which also featured Miles Teller.

Meanwhile, even more Swift-related news emerged when she shared a tweet on Wednesday revealing that “one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder,” sharing a link to the new “Sad Girl Autumn Version” of “All Too Well”.