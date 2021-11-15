Click to share this via email

Melora Hardin made sure to bring the “Thunder” on “Dancing With The Stars” during the semi-finals.

After a redemption dance to recreate their rumba set to Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait” which was a big success, Hardin and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev delivered a contemporary dance to Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder”.

“It was full of attack, it was full of purpose,” judge Len Goodman said.

“You’re just the most beautiful lyrical dancer,” Carrie Ann Inaba added.

Hardin ended up earning 36 out of 40 for her second dance with a total score of the night at 72 out of 80.