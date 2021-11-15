Click to share this via email

Meadow Walker has a lot to celebrate.

Weeks after tieing the knot with Louis Thornton-Allen, the daughter of the late Paul Walker landed her first Vogue cover.

Sharing a picture of the cover of Vogue Korea in a white Grecian gown with gold belt against a bold red background, Walker wrote, “MY FIRST VOGUE COVER!! @voguekorea Thank you so much to the amazing team <3 A dream come true 🖤.”

Walker’s career has been quickly growing including recently walking the Givenchy show, starring in the Zara campaign and an editorial for Another Magazine.

The post come days after Walker revealed that she had a tumour removed two years ago.