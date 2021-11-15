Click to share this via email

Dan + Shay just found a third member for their group.

Sharing that during a concert they noticed a young man named Kyler in the front row with a sign that read, “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.”

In a TikTok video the group agreed his “creativity” would have awarded him a “free t-shirt or at least a guitar pick.”

“But the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words ‘can I come play guitar and sing with you?'”

Dan + Shay easily obliged and brought Kyler on stage who “crushed” singing and playing the guitar along to “I Should Probably Go To Bed”.

“He was the real star of the show,” they added.