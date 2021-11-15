Click to share this via email

JoJo Siwa checked all the boxes during the semi-finals of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Starting off the night with a redemption dance with pro partner Jenna Johnson, the ladies had a chance to redo their Argentine Tango set to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

“It was so impressive, so clean… that was beautiful, exquisite,” Derek Hough praised.

Then it was onto their new dance set to Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” which was dedicated to Siwa’s grandfather who recently passed away.

“That was an amazing demonstration of all that you are,” Carrie Ann Inaba said.

“You mix artistry with athleticism,” Len Goodman added. “It really is fantastic.”

“I’m going to keep it simple. That was the best contemporary dance we’ve ever seen on this show,” Hough agreed.

No surprise, but 10s across the board landed Siwa and Johnson 80 out of 80 for the two dances.