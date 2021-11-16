Paul Rudd proudly discussed being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive as he chatted to Stephen Colbert on Monday’s “The Late Show”.

The actor made his way to the stage in a sash and tiara, before Colbert congratulated him on the title and showed him some of the headlines praising People‘s decision.

The Guardian ran a headline which read, “Do you fancy Paul Rudd? You’re either a sociopath or a liar if you say no.”

Rudd joked, “I would like to thank The Guardian, first of all, for hiring my mom.”

READ MORE: Alicia Silverstone Cheekily Reacts To Paul Rudd ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Announcement

Colbert also mentioned that Page Six, which is operated by the New York Post, incorrectly ran a piece before the news was announced claiming Chris Evans would be receiving the honour.

The New York Post later ran the headline, “Sorry, Paul Rudd is many things — but Sexiest Man Alive is not one of them.”

“Hey, that might be the first thing I ever read in the New York Post that I agree with,” Rudd responded. “That’s not fake news.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Paul Rudd Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’: ‘You Don’t Age, Which Is Weird’

Colbert also questioned Rudd about whether Seth Rogen’s tweet about him giving him a massage in Las Vegas was correct.

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

Rudd insisted, “That totally happened, that’s true,” before he invited Colbert to lie on the desk so he could give him a much-needed massage.

The host proceeded to ask the star about his new movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” while lying on the desk.

Colbert laughed, “Paul you know what this is? This is really sexy.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.