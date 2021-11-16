Click to share this via email

Amanda Kloots delivered a heart-wrenching performance dedicated to her late husband Nick Cordero on Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars” semifinal.

First, Kloots and her pro dancer Alan Bersten performed their tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia for the “redemption” round, nabbing them a score of 39 out of 40.

The star then had everybody in tears as she performed an emotional contemporary routine set to a cover of her late husband’s song, “Live Your Life”.

Cordero passed away on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19.

The judges teared up as they praised Kloots for the beautiful routine.

“I’m really, really happy that you’ll always have this moment,” Derek Hough shared, explaining how she had performed the song for herself.

Carrie Ann Inaba said that the pair “transcended perfection,” as Bruno Tonioli insisted: “This is beyond critique… he’s proud of you and he’s smiling.”

Kloots and Bersten received a perfect 40 from the judges for the second dance and have made it through to the final.