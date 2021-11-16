Daniel Baldwin is defending his brother.

Appearing on “The Domenick Nati Show”, Baldwin talked about the shooting on the set of “Rust” last month, in which his brother Alec unwittingly fired a loaded prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Wants Police Officers On Film And TV Sets To Ensure Gun Safety

On the podcast, Daniel stressed that he doesn’t think Alec should be taking the blame for the accident.

“You know, Alec’s got the name though doesn’t he, so let’s go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he’s done for different charities and people and his wife and let’s see if we can’t sensationalize this and go after Alec,” he said.

In particular, Daniel noted political opposition to his brother.

“This is what he faces because he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things and those people who don’t like him will take advantage of him and persecute his wife,” he said. “He’s a target.”

READ MORE: ‘Rust’ Gaffer Is Suing Alec Baldwin, Armourer And Assistant Director For Role In Fatal Shooting

Following the shooting accident, Donald Trump Jr. put a shirt up of sale on his website that read, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

How very Christian of you. pic.twitter.com/Df6oNXPThv — Sunjeet Baadkar (@sunjeetbaadkar) October 29, 2021

Alec has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, playing the former U.S. president on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” throughout his campaign and administration.