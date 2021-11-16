Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson is up for being the next James Bond.

The actor spoke to Esquire about possibly taking over from Daniel Craig as 007 and revealed that he wouldn’t be the first in his family to star in the franchise.

Johnson told the publication, “My grandfather [Peter Maivia] was a Bond villain in ‘You Only Live Twice’ with Sean Connery. Very, very cool.”

“You Only Live Twice” was released in 1967.

Johnson added, “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have all done the honours over the years.

Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, and Luke Evans have all been linked with the role, with Craig playing Bond for the last time in “No Time To Die”.