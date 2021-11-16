Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson reunited to talk about the new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” movie on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

The trio, who starred in 1984’s “Ghostbusters” and 1989’s “Ghostbusters II” alongside the late Harold Ramis, were asked why now was finally the right time to get back together.

Aykroyd shared, “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA… We just read it and thought, This is the right time.”

“Jason is the son of the original [‘Ghostbusters’] director Ivan Reitman,” Murray continued. “He had his own take because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it.”

Fallon then questioned whether the movie-maker behaved as a child on the set of the original films, to which Murray joked: “He was a pain in the a**.”

Hudson was also quizzed about coming from a classically trained acting background and what it was like teaming up with the rest of the “Ghostbusters” cast.

“I’m always looking for a job, so I was happy to be working,” he laughed. “They were always very welcoming.”

The stars also spoke about riding on New York Police motorcycles around Central Park, their favourite “Saturday Night Live” memories, and the legacy of the original “Ghostbusters” film.