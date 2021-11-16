Miles Teller has had enough of the rumours.

Claims have been made regarding the 37-year-old actor being unvaccinated against the coronavirus and the cause of the delay in production of his upcoming series “The Offer”, due to apparently testing positive for the coronavirus this summer.

The accusations circled in a report back in early September and were quickly deemed “incorrect” by Teller’s rep at the time.

READ MORE: Miles Teller’s Rep Hits Back At ‘Incorrect’ Facts Amid Report He’s Unvaccinated And Tested Positive

On Nov. 15, Teller shut down the reports himself on Twitter:

Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Sent Miles Teller And Keleigh Sperry A Special Message For Their Wedding Day

Besides starring in Taylor Swift’s new music video “I Bet You Think About Me”, directed by Blake Lively, Teller has been busy for several months filming “The Offer”, about the making of the Oscar-winning film “The Godfather”.