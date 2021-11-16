Hailee Steinfeld opens up about her dating life, the pandemic, and more in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

The actress, who tends to keep her private life private, shares of what she’s looking for in relationships: “I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine.

She goes on, referencing her new tracks, “It’s weird talking about it because it’s been in my head for so long. A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one’s self. But I also think there’s power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone.”

Hailee Steinfeld. Credit: Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

When questioned if she asked herself whom she wants to take on the world with during the pandemic, the “Hawkeye” star says: “The question that you just asked is basically it. ‘Who do I want to take on the world with? What kind of person is that? What do they look like? What do they stand for?’

“They’re not necessarily questions I have the answers to, but I’m asking the questions, whereas they didn’t occur to me before. That’s the part of my life I’m excited to be in, that I’m even thinking that way.”

READ MORE: Fans Hardly Recognize Hailee Steinfeld At The 2021 Met Gala

Hailee Steinfeld. Credit: Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

Steinfeld says of her dating life: “I am very focused on myself and couldn’t be happier about it. I have moments where I’m like, ‘All my friends are engaged, married, dating.’ What a wonderful thing that seems like, right?

“I really don’t ever have moments of, ‘Oh God, I feel so single,’ but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married. I’m like, ‘Everybody’s gotta slow down for me, okay?'”

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Makes Her MCU Debut Alongside Jeremy Renner In Action-Packed New Trailer For ‘Hawkeye’

Steinfeld adds of getting back to work after the pandemic-induced break: “I’ve gone from 0 to 100… I was so happy to have the weirdly forced break, but I’m happy to be back in it.”