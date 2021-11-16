Lady Gaga’s latest film “House of Gucci” is not yet out but the star is already getting Best Actress Oscar buzz.

In her latest one-on-one sit-down with “Good Morning America”‘s Michael Strahan, the actress talks about her new role in the highly anticipated “electric love story” between Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga).

“It’s wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation and also, by nature I’m more competitive with myself than I am with other people, but I feel really blessed and very honoured to be in this movie,” Gaga told Strahan Tuesday.

Speaking on her role as Patrizia, Gaga said, “There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and how she killed for greed and money. I believe it was love. And I believe it was survival.”

The “A Star Is Born” actress spent six months working on her accent.

“I spent a lot of time talking this way just as Stefani myself,” Gaga said in her character’s accent, then explained that she “did all the research on who she was as a person.”

Gaga admitted that she “didn’t want to meet [Patrizia] because [she] could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal… I didn’t want to collude with something that I don’t believe in. She did have her husband murdered.”

“House of Gucci” hits theatres on Nov. 24.